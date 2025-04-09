Bryson DeChambeau's golf swing blows away Vijay Singh with hilarious viral reaction
By Matt Reed
After years of fans and media criticizing Bryson DeChambeau for his unconventional approach to playing professional golf, the LIV Tour star has quickly turned that perception around and become one of the faces of the sport.
DeChambeau is certainly capable of putting it all together and winning The Masters this week, and while he was on the driving range preparing for the tournament everyone was simply in awe of the budding star while he was going through his warmup.
That wasn't just limited to fans watching the YouTube star swing his club over 100 miles per hour, but also veterans of the game like Vijay Singh.
The three-time PGA Tour major winner was spotted standing over DeChambeau's left shoulder watching his intense routine of blasting golf balls into the distance with his incredible club speed.
Singh won the 2000 Masters, and perhaps DeChambeau will have some of that same magic this week as he aims to secure his first title at Augusta National.
