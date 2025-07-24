Cam Newton roasts everyone who is coming at his comments on Jalen Hurts
By Tyler Reed
If you find yourself in the debate of who the best quarterback in college football history is, chances are you will hear the name Cam Newton.
Newton spent one year with the Auburn Tigers, and he was the motor, transmission, and brake pads for a team that would eventually go on to win a national championship.
Newton's NFL career was pretty good, too. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback picked up an MVP award and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance.
Now, Newton has joined the ranks of former players jumping into the sports media pool after their careers. Newton was called out by many for his comments regarding Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Newton said the Eagles as a whole were more critical than Hurts, and the former MVP said people are attacking the messenger instead of the message.
After hearing all the comments said about him, Newton went all Michael Scott on everyone by roasting nearly every opinion said about him.
Names like Terrell Owens, Ryan Clark, and Dan Orlovsky were called out by Newton over the Hurts debate.
Newton pulled up the career accolades and history of everyone who mentioned his name on the matter. The former MVP wanted to show everyone what shooting the messenger looks like, and I think they get the picture now.
