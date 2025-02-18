Indiana Fever's free-agent frenzy continues with signing of Brianna Turner
By Joe Lago
The Indiana Fever weren't kidding about getting more experienced. And with their latest signing, they got tougher defensively, too.
The Fever continued their offseason overhaul on Monday by signing two-time WNBA All-Defensive forward Brianna Turner.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark 'excited about the future' with Fever offseason additions
The 28-year-old Turner, the No. 11 overall selection from Notre Dame in the 2019 WNBA Draft, gives Indiana another veteran with postseason experience. She was named first-team All-Defensive in 2020 and 2021 with the Phoenix Mercury. Last year, the 6-foot-3 reserve played 27 games for the Chicago Sky.
In her six WNBA seasons, Turner has averaged 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
“Throughout her career, Brianna has established herself as an elite defender in the WNBA," general manager Amber Cox said in a statement. "She adds depth to our post rotation, bringing exceptional shot blocking and rebounding abilities to our team."
Like the Fever's other key additions in free agency — DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard — Turner chose Indiana to "compete for a championship" with franchise star Caitlin Clark.
"The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season," Turner said. "I can’t wait to arrive in Indy and get to work!”
