Dick Vitale may not ask for it, but it's time for the legend to be a part of March Madness
By Tyler Reed
There has been no better ambassador for the game of college basketball than Dick Vitale. Vitale has been the heartbeat of the game for over 40 years.
The legendary broadcaster has been open in his battle with cancer, and his return to the commentary booth this season has been an emotional one.
During the ACC championship this past Saturday, Vitale became emotional about his journey, leaving not one dry eye among the college basketball fanbase.
Vitale stated that it was a miracle that he was sitting courtside and was able to be a part of a broadcast once again.
Being such a presence in the sport, it has always been somewhat disappointing not to have Vitale be involved in the March Madness broadcast.
In recent years, Vitale has declined invitations from CBS Sports to be involved in the Big Dance. Vitale's loyalty to ESPN is the reason behind his declining the invitation.
However, nobody would second-guess his loyalty to the network if he were to do a spot with CBS during March Madness.
The NCAA Tournament is the cherry on top of the beautiful sundae known as college basketball. Not having the most iconic voice to cover it is a real shame.
Vitale may not be interested in being a part of the Big Dance, and maybe he is downplaying his own legacy. However, the fans have been wanting this for a long time, and being a fan of Vitale myself, if I could get one message across to him, it would be that this isn't about network loyalty. This is about a game we all love, and having him be involved in the most important time of the year would be a memory we all would cherish.
