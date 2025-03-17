is Stefan Diggs hinting at a Buffalo Bills reunion next season?
By Matt Reed
Sometime the NFL has a funny way of bringing players and teams back together after spending seasons away from one another, and this offseason could be an intriguing one for the Buffalo Bills and one of Josh Allen's former receiving targets.
Stefon Diggs left the Bills last season during a trade when he went to AFC South champions, the Houston Texans, but his year was derailed by an ACL tear that put him out for the team's run into the postseason.
While Diggs' time in Buffalo didn't exactly come to the mutual ending that he would've liked, it looks like he's forgotten the trade as he enters free agency after adding his photos back to Instagram from his time with Allen and Co.
At this stage of free agency, Diggs is one of the biggest names left on the market at the wide receiver position. While it makes sense that he isn't drawing a ton of interest at the moment after coming off of such a serious injury, there are certainly receiver-needy teams out there that could take a risk on Diggs.
Perhaps Buffalo is content with the likes of Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid and the newly-acquired Joshua Palmer, but if Diggs were willing to take a discount to come back to a loaded Bills roster it would certainly give Allen and Co. the chance to finally overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
