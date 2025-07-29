Caitlin Clark stalker sentenced to multiple years behind bars
By Josh Sanchez
An Indiana judge sentenced the man arrested for stalking and harrassing WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark on Monday, after he struck a plea deal with prosecutors.
55-year-old Michael Lewis pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment.
Lewis was sentenced to two-and-a-half year behind bars and ordered to have no contact with Clark and to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Fever Events and Pacers Organization Events, according to ESPN.com.
"This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "He will now spend the next two and a half years in the Department of Corrections and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her."
Lews was arrested on January 12 after allegedly sending threats and "sexually explicit messages" to Clark on X from December 2024 up until his arrest.
