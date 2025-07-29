The Big Lead

Caitlin Clark stalker sentenced to multiple years behind bars

Michael Lewis, the man charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, has officially been sentenced.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
An Indiana judge sentenced the man arrested for stalking and harrassing WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark on Monday, after he struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

55-year-old Michael Lewis pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment.

Lewis was sentenced to two-and-a-half year behind bars and ordered to have no contact with Clark and to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Fever Events and Pacers Organization Events, according to ESPN.com.

"This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "He will now spend the next two and a half years in the Department of Corrections and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives at United Center before a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives at United Center before a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lews was arrested on January 12 after allegedly sending threats and "sexually explicit messages" to Clark on X from December 2024 up until his arrest.

