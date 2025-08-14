The Big Lead

Caitlin Clark perfectly foreshadowed Taylor Swift 'New Heights' podcast YouTube crash

WNBA superstar and proud Swiftie Caitlin Clark perfectly predicted that Taylor Swift's appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast would crash YouTube.

By Josh Sanchez

Taylor Swift sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during the 2025 AFC divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans
Taylor Swift sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during the 2025 AFC divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Everyone knew that Taylor Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast was going to break the internet and do big numbers, but most people thought it would be figuratively. Instead, the Swifties were out in full force and literally broke the internet by crashing the YouTube live stream.

New Heights cited a "glitch" that caused the stream to cut short.

When the episode went live, more than one million people were watching in real time, showing the star power that Taylor Swift brings to the table. But, we all knew she was a bonafide superstar.

Another person who knew the power of the Swifties was WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, who perfectly predicted the stream would crash nearly five hours before its premiere.

Because the proud Swiftie is always keeping up with all things Tay and all things Kansas City Chiefs, she was tuned in when the stream briefly went down.

Naturally, Clark gave her followers a little callback while adding, "Swifties so powerful we broke the internet."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark cheers on Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston during a game against the Chicago Sky
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark cheers on Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston during a game against the Chicago Sky / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the interview, Swift discussed a variety of topics, including the wildly successful Eras Tour, purchasing her masters, her newfound love of football, and her new upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The full episode is avilable to stream live on YouTube now.

Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

