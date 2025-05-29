Caitlin Clark 'kicked out' of coach's seat in entertaining moment during Fever game
By Josh Sanchez
For the first time since her sophomore year of high school, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has been forced to miss a regular season game.
Clark is dealing with a quad strain that will sideline her for at least two weeks, so the Indiana Fever will need to find a way to stay afloat until the reigning Rookie of the Year returns to the lineup.
On Wednesday night, the Fever faced their first test when they hit the road to take on the Washington Mystics. While Clark couldn't suit up for the team, she looked for other ways to get involved in the action.
During one hilarious moment, Clark was "kicked out" of the coach's seat by Fever head coach Stephanie White.
Clark is itching to get back on the court.
Throughout the night, Clark was active on the bench and could be seen encouraging her teammates and even complaining to the refs about their whistle. It was classic Clark.
She also found new roles prior to the game, playing the babysitter role and even snapping photos for her teammates. Ultimately, the Fever fell to the Mystics, 83-77.
Up next for the Clark-less Fever is a return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Connecticut Sun. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.
