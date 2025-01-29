Caitlin Clark’s All-Star sidekick re-signs with Indiana Fever
By Joe Lago
The increased attention and newfound popularity with the arrival of Caitlin Clark brought scrutiny and high expectations to the Indiana Fever. The WNBA's unprecedented craze surrounding Clark seemed to cast some doubt about Mitchell's future in Indy.
Would the 2018 No. 2 overall pick seek a change of scenery in free agency? Or would she stick around to see just h far the Clark Effect would carry the Fever?
The 29-year-old Mitchell acknowledged there's a good thing going in Indy. On Wednesday, the two-time All-Star guard re-signed with the Fever and was given a hero's welcome by Pacers Sports & Entertainment employees when she strolled into Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
In 2024, Mitchell set career highs in scoring (19.2 points per game) and field-goal percentage (46.8%). Her 767 total points in 40 games were two fewer than Clark, the team's leading scorer.
Kelly Krauskopf, Indiana's president of basketball and business operations, called Mitchell "a cornerstone to building a championship roster."
“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever," Krauskopf said in a team statement.
First-year head coach Stephanie White also lauded Mitchell's decision to rejoin the Fever, calling her "an integral part of this franchise from the moment she was drafted."
Mitchell happily announced she's "a Fever girl again" in a video on the team's social media accounts.
"I'm excited to be back," Mitchell added. "Indy has been good to me, and hopefully, I can pour in and give the same."
