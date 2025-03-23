'Batman' has concerns with Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers
By Tyler Reed
The story that has dominated a lot of time this NFL offseason has been the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The new regime with the New York Jets wanted a clean slate, releasing the former NFL MVP. The move has had many fanbases on "Rodgers watch" as they wait to see if their team will sign the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Rodgers spent six hours with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Friday.
The Steelers do find themselves in another quarterback pickle as it seems the team is moving on from veteran free agent Russell Wilson.
Steelers fans are trying to decipher the Rodgers news and whether it is a good thing that the franchise may be bringing him in.
However, one super Steelers fan has some major concerns that Rodgers could be on the team next season. Legendary actor Michael Keaton took to his official Instagram page to share his thoughts on the Steelers speaking with Rodgers.
"Speaking of sports-has this ever been cleared up," was Keaton's caption on his post, which shared a screenshot of an article that discussed Rodgers' beliefs on the tragic Sandy Hook school shooting that happened in 2012.
Keaton then shared another screenshot from an article with Rodgers comments on the Sandy Hook shooting.
Keaton said this in the caption of the post:
"reading this and it's pretty good that he said that. y'know what would really be GREAT? a letter/quick note/email/public statement to/for the parents of the Sandy Hook kids who were killed. And truly disassociating himself fro Alex Jones and anyone else who makes the sickening statements or holds any conspiracy theories re this tragedy.IF he already has.....good for him"
