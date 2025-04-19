Caitlin Clark cheers on Indiana Pacers in NBA Playoff opener vs. Bucks
By Josh Sanchez
The NBA Playoffs officially tipped off on Saturday afternoon with an Eastern Conference series between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Among the many in attendance was none other than WNBA superstar and reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
Clark has energized the basketball fanbase in Indiana since being selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever a year ago, and often attends Pacers games to cheer on the team.
On Saturday, Clark was tucked away in her VIP suite proudly rocking a Pacers tee.
Clark is gearing up for her sophomore campaign after a record-setting rookie season and will soon rejoin the revamped Fever squad which enters the 2025 season as one of the favorites to go all the way.
During her rookie season, Clark was named to the All-WNBA First Team and WNBA All-Star teams, while leading the league in assits. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
Clark and the Fever will officially kick off the season on Saturday, May 17, against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
