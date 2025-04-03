NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony making it to the Hall Of Fame
Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen, and his legacy just got cemented. Shams Charania reported this week that Melo was notified that he would become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
While there are some that have questioned this, Carmelo Anthony has achieved more than enough to deserve this honour. By and large, fans on social media seem to agree - their reactions spoke volumes in terms of the love they feel towards Melo.
"Well deserved, king. The player that made me fall in love with basketball," one fan wrote.
"One of the most under appreciated athletes in todays game of sports," another said.
One fan came with receipts, writing, "Well deserved. Melo was one of the purest scorers we've ever seen - 27,000+ career points, 10x All-Star, and that unforgettable 2013 scoring title. His fadeaway jumper was practically unstoppable in his prime."
Another fan kept it simple, saying, "His incredible career and impact on the game speak for themselves. Well earned!"
Carmelo Anthony may not have been able to win an NBA championship, but he is an NCAA champion as well as a 3-time Olympic Gold medalist with Team USA. He was also one of the NBA's biggest superstars in the 2000s and 2010s, racking up six All-NBA appearances alongside his 10 All-Star selections.
Melo is also one of the best examples of aesthetic greatness, his scoring ability was second to none. However any basketball fan feels about him, there is no question that Carmelo Anthony is a certified first-ballot Hall of Famer.
