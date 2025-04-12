Bronny James ties Michael Jordan's rookie stat in one shocking category
By Tyler Reed
Without doing any research ( common these days), it's safe to say Bronny James has been the most scrutinized second-round pick in NBA history.
Being the son of one of the greatest basketball players ever to play the game, apparently, puts a target on one's back. Who knew?
Fans were quick to dismiss James after a rocky start to his rookie season. However, recent performances currently have those haters looking for something else to dismiss.
After his one made three in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, James entered rare air, tying a basketball god with their total three-pointers made in a rookie season.
Yes, the son of 'The King' (so, he's a prince, right?) has tied the Michael Jordan with nine threes in his rookie season.
Now, before the old farts get carried away saying things like "the game was more about getting to the basket back then," sure, that is true. However, if the roles were reversed and one of Jordan's sons tied a record of LeBron's, Stephen A. Smith would ask ESPN for a 24-hour broadcast where he could bash James.
In the grand scheme of things, this means nothing. However, it pleases me to know some Jordan die-hards are truly angry that this is a story. I, for one, have enjoyed the legacies of Jordan and the elder James, like a normal person. Now, I will cheer on Bronny to be the best as well.
