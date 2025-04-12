Isiah Thomas 'yells at clouds' with recent rant on LeBron James' shirtless warmup
By Tyler Reed
It probably happens in every sport, but it feels like the legends of the NBA despise those who are currently playing the game.
Everyone enjoys the NBA on TNT's coverage; however, sometimes Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley hop on their soapbox to hate on today's generation of players.
The latest legend to despise the current game is Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas. Thomas went on a rant on LeBron James warming up shirtless before a recent Los Angeles Lakers game.
During a segment on NBA TV, Thomas slammed the NBA legend for his decision to go shirtless in his warmup. Thomas stated that the professionalism of the sport is being diminished with actions like James going shirtless.
Hopefully, nobody is letting Thomas see what Ja Morant is doing as a celebration now. Are we really going to go down the road of professionalism when Thomas' Pistons teams were known as a team that wanted to start fights? Where's the pure basketball love there?
This isn't to hate on the 'Bad Boys' Pistons squads. Actually, I love them and believe they were good for the game. However, if we're splitting hairs, which is worse?
A guy not wearing a shirt while warming up, or a team that had all intentions of hurting their opponents? Evidently, it's the shirtless guy who is "ruining' the game. Who knew?
