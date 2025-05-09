Boise State RB delivers powerful statement about NIL money not being his goal
By Matt Reed
Boise State has slowly built its reputation into being one of the elite non-Power Five football schools in college football over the years, and after Ashton Jeanty's incredible 2024 season it appears as though his heir apparent has a lot of skills on the field and a brilliant mind off of it.
With the growing concern almost daily over NIL money and the transfer portal in college sports, Boise State running back Sire Gaines has a different take than most athletes on his goals with the Broncos and beyond college football.
Gaines stated that his goal isn't just about collecting NIL money and that "the real money is the second contract in the NFL."
While his point is certainly valid, it's clear that NIL money is only going to continue to rise throughout the years, especially at top-end programs across the college sports landscape. The Texas Longhorns, for example, are set to spend over $40 million on its football roster next season, a staggering number for any school.
Last season, Gaines barely featured in Boise State's games largely because of Jeanty's brilliance on the gridiron that led the Broncos to the College Football Playoff. However, in his second season with the team Gaines should feature significantly more in their explosive offense.
