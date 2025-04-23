Ashton Jeanty offers his brutally honest opinion of one NFL city
By Matt Reed
Ashton Jeanty has become the biggest name associated with a stacked running back class in this year's NFL Draft, and as the former Boise State superstar prepares to be one of the opening picks on Thursday night it's apparent that he's ready to get out of Wisconsin as quickly as possible.
The draft is being held near Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the first time in the league's history, and while it's an exciting event for the NFL and Packers fans, Jeanty clearly isn't a fan of the location after he was interviewed about his time in the city so far.
The truth is for Jeanty, who just spent several years in another quiet city, would know better than anyone about an area being quieter than others after playing in Boise, Idaho.
Jeanty is currently projected to go inside the top 10, with teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears all heavily linked to the star runner who accumulated over 2,600 yards last season.
In fact, Jeanty was such a highly-touted prospect that every NFL team sent at least one representative to watch his Pro Day in Boise after drawing tremendous buzz throughout the draft process.
