Barstool Sports makes massive hire with Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams
By Tyler Reed
Barstool Sports recently made some sports media waves when it was announced that the company would be beginning a partnership with Fox Sports.
The partnership will begin with Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy joining the team on Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff", which already has fans wondering how Portnoy and Urban Meyer will play together.
Portnoy's addition to Fox's college football pre-show won't be the only move. The company will also have its own show on Fox Sports 1, and has added a major name to the rotation of that future show.
On Thursday, Portnoy announced that NBA champion Jason Williams will be joining the company' show that is set to air on Fox Sports One.
Barstool has been no stranger to working with athletes. Patrick Beverley and Arian Foster currently co-host shows with the company, and bringing in Williams is a major move for the brand.
It feels like there is a race between major sports networks to add more viral content to their lineups. ESPN recently hired Katie Feeney to be a lifestyle content creator who will work on multiple shows for the network.
We've seen the success of Pat McAfee, and now Fox is banking on the most popular company on the internet when it comes to sports and pop culture talk to lead them into a new era.
