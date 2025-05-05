The Big Lead

Baltimore Ravens release veteran kicker Justin Tucker

The Baltimore Ravens have released long time kicker Justin Tucker, in a move that has reportedly been made for football reasons, and not Tucker's legal issues.

By Tyler Reed

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker makes an extra point against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker makes an extra point against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
When the Baltimore Ravens selected kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it raised a few eyebrows.

The Ravens have had the luxury of having one of the greatest kickers of all time for 13 years with Justin Tucker.

However, this past season, Tucker posted his worst field goal percentage of his career while also finding himself in the middle of numerous sexual misconduct claims.

On Monday, the Ravens announced that the team would be parting ways with Tucker, leaving many on social media to draw some conclusions.

A statement from the Ravens' executive vice president and general manager, Eric DeCosta, expressed that this was clearly a football decision.

Since the allegations have come out against the Ravens' kicker, Tucker and his wife have denied his involvement in any of the claims.

In 13 seasons with the Ravens, Tucker earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro selections. However, his time has come to an end in Baltimore.

Loop, the new rookie kicker for the Ravens, had an impressive college career for the Arizona Wildcats. In his redshirt freshman season, Loop went a perfect 12 for 12 on field goal attempts.

The Ravens' rookie was also filmed recently bombing a 75-yard field goal right down the middle of the goalpost. There will be a new leg in Baltimore this season.

