Athletics continue 'not a real franchise' decisions with press conference location
By Tyler Reed
The Athletics are no longer the franchise of the city of Oakland, California. Actually, they're not even the franchise for their future home in Las Vegas.
The legendary franchise will be spending the next three seasons in Sacramento. Yes, instead of allowing the fans of Oakland to enjoy their franchise three more seasons, it was necessary to move them to a town that doesn't want to be connected, because they will be moving in three years.
RELATED: Cincinnati Reds star gets in on torpedo bat action with monster night
Ownership of the Athletics continues to make poor decisions after poor decisions. However, the latest decision on where to have a press conference has to be a joke on the media.
The joke would be legit if this happened on April Fools' Day; however, the franchise held this press conference just a few hours before the unnecessary holiday, even though this franchise becomes more unnecessary every day.
The location of this press conference screams that ownership wants to be as close as they can to the evil ownership from the film 'Major League'.
It would be cool to see the Athletics go on a crazy run like the team from that film. However, it wouldn't be fair to the people of Oakland. So, how about we all continue to hate on this franchise's ownership until the end of time? Seems fair?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Shohei Ohtani leads several Dodgers in updated MLB jersey sales Top 20 list
NBA: Former Celtics Finals MVP reveals he was offered cocaine during his NBA career
CBB: Duke went from one dynasty to another with Jon Scheyer leading the Blue Devils
NFL: Aaron Rodgers' secret weekend workout draws another link to Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS MEDIA: Kyle Brandt gives heartfelt goodbye to NFL Network colleague Peter Schrager
VIRAL: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest