Top NFL Draft RB prospect issues strong message to teams, GMs
By Matt Reed
In the current state of the NFL, running backs aren't the highest-valued position by a long shot, however, teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens have proven that having elite RBs like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry can help teams win a lot of games.
What the league has shown recently though is that not every team is equipped to spend a lot of money or draft capital on a top running back if they don't have the necessary pieces around them, particularly a strong quarterback and offensive line.
Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is trying to change that narrative though as he prepares to be selected high up in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's issuing a strong statement to teams across the league about what kind of value he can offer.
"I'd draft the guy they can't tackle," Jeanty told prospective NFL teams and GMs in his message posted in The Players' Tribune.
It's easy to see that Jeanty is going to be a phenomenal player based on his college production and the fact that he did so much to make Boise State a national powerhouse again, but time will tell if his situation ends up being like Barkley with the New York Giants or Barkley with the Eagles as a Super Bowl champion.
