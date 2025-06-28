Ronda Rousey blown away by insane Power Slap knockout
By Tyler Reed
If one were having the debate on who should be on the so-called Mount Rushmore of women's MMA, the first selection can only be one name: Ronda Rousey.
Rousey's time in MMA helped carve out a path for women to be in the sport. Without her, Dana White may have never changed his stance on women being in a UFC octagon.
However, would the UFC Hall of Famer ever think about stepping on another combat stage? Yeah, we're talking about Power Slap.
White has crafted a new sport that has become a viral sensation with Power Slap. Short clips of seeing people sent to the shadow realm go trending all the time. Recently, Rousey got to sit up close and personal, catching some of the outrageous action.
The former UFC champion could not believe her eyes when a competitor was slapped so hard that his head bounced off of what we're going to call the elbow holder, and was thankfully caught by two gentlemen who may have the greatest jobs in the world.
You couldn't pay me enough to step foot on the Power Slap stage. Getting slapped back into the past has been something that never seemed interesting to me, and apparently, even a badass like Rousey finds it jaw-dropping.
