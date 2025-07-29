NYC gunman attempted to target NFL headquarters in attack that killed 4
By Tyler Reed
Tragedy struck New York City when a gunman entered a Manhattan office building where he killed four people, including a police officer, before killing himself.
Information has been released on who the shooter was.
The Huffington Post reports that 27-year-old Shane Tamura had plans of attacking the NFL headquarters inside the building, but took the wrong elevator during his attack.
According to Phil Marcelo and Eric Tucker of the Huffington Post, "Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested that he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which can only be diagnosed after someone has died.
He played high school football in California nearly a decade ago, but he never played in the NFL."
CTE has been at the forefront of the NFL and football discussion since the term entered our lexicon. NFL legend Junior Seau committed suicide back in 2012, and doctors discovered that the former San Diego Chargers star had CTE in a study.
For anyone looking for more information on CTE I would suggest checking out the Concussion Legacy Foundation website.
Founders Chris Nowinski and Robert Cantu do excellent work in the field of concussions.
