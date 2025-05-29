Anthony Edwards sends warning shot to NBA after Timberwolves' playoff exit
By Matt Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on their way to the NBA Finals after taking out the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, and this season's Western Conference Finals runners' up are already thinking about how they can come back stronger in 2025/26.
RELATED: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives Thunder teammates flowers after reaching NBA Finals
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Thunder teammates were busy celebrating and starting their preparation to face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks, Anthony Edwards and Minnesota were quickly plotting their comeback story for next year's playoffs.
Edwards issued a warning shot to the rest of the NBA Wednesday night, saying, "Nobody's going to work harder than me this summer."
It's a good mindset for one of the game's biggest stars to have heading into the offseason, and quite honestly a mentality that the Timberwolves need to have because of the strength within the Western Conference.
Some of basketball media's most prominent names, including Charles Barkley have questioned Edwards' ability to establish himself as the 'face of the NBA,' however, the Timberwolves scoring threat is certainly in the conversation with players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.
The Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are just some of the threats that they will face next season, and Edwards and Co. will need to take their games to another level in order to fend them off and get back to the conference finals.
