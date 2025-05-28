Angel Reese signature logo officially unveiled by Reebok
By Josh Sanchez
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is one of the faces of the WNBA. She is also the face of Reebok Basketball, with several apparel collections released since turning pro.
It has been known that Reese has a signature sneaker with Reebok in the works, and now we know her signature logo. Her first sneaker is expected in early 2026.
"Just the beginning," the company announced on social media. "Reebok x [Angel Reese]: like you’ve never seen before."
MORE: Angel Reese, Reebok basketball unveil second capsule collection
Reebok officially unveiled Reese's signature logo on Wednesday, May 28, with a straightforward but eye-catching approach. It's a nod to her logo from the past.
Reese's logo is a script A, with the styling mimicking a halo around the letter.
Simple and sweet.
MORE: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest
Reese has been a magnet for endorsements, piling up deals from companies like Reese's, Beats by Dre, McDonalds, Amazon, Playstation, CashApp, Goldman Sachs, and many more to come
This season, Reese picked up right where she left off in her rookie year and is once again averaging a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and two steals per game.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN personality Pat McAfee trolls Knicks, celebrity fans before Pacers secure win
CFB: EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers
SPORTS MEDIA: Legendary sportscaster shares deeply personal reason for avoiding sports gambling
WNBA: WNBA releases statement on investigation into racist comments at Sky-Fever game
VIRAL: Social media caught Atlanta Falcons trolling their team with Super Bowl mishap