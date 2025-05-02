Angel Reese rocks preppy miniskirt suit for LSU homecoming in WNBA preseason
By Josh Sanchez
Angel Reese is gearing up for her sophomore WNBA campaign and it gets underway on Friday, May 2, when the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year and her Chicago Sky teammates take on the Brazilian women's national team in their preseason opener.
The game has a special meaning to Reese, who is making her return to Baton Rouge where she starred at LSU and won a national championship.
Reese and the Sky will take the court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, marking her first game at the PMAC in over a year.
Ahead of the preseason opener, Reese strolled into the arena in style with a pricey Thom Browne wool twill miniskirt suit. The blazer runs around $1,890, while the wool twill miniskirt runs $1,090. That's how you kick off a new season in style.
During her rookie season, which was cut short to due a wrist injury, Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Throughout the year, she set multiple all-time WNBA records for rebounds, double-doubles, and 20 point-20 rebound games.
After excelling in the Unrivaled women's 3x3 league and getting to work with the legendary Lisa Leslie, it's going to be exciting to see what Reese brings to court in 2025.
Chicago opens the regular season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 17.
