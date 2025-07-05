Alvin Kamara brings heat with first pitch before Chicago Cubs game
By Tyler Reed
Not trying to be a hater, but it seems that only bad first pitches are the ones that tend to go viral in our world of negativity.
Recently, Taylor Lewan, Tiffany Stratton, and Kay Adams all went viral for some terrible tosses in their first pitch appearances.
RELATED: Joe Burrow goes viral after ugly baseball throw at Fanatics Fest
But on Saturday, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wanted the folks in attendance at Wrigley Field to put some respect on his name with his first pitch.
Thankfully, Cubs mascot Clark had a glove on, because Kamara was sending that ball down the pipe with his best heater.
Kamara has spent eight seasons with the Saints, but it appears he may have had a shot and being a star on the baseball stadium.
It would have been tough competition for Kamara to make his college team if he had chosen baseball while playing football at Tennessee. However, the Volunteers didn't use him much on the football field, so maybe it would have been a better decision to play baseball.
RELATED: Roman Reigns' college football career resurfaces after clip goes viral
Maybe it's time we start celebrating great first pitches instead of the stinky cheese that seems to always go viral. However, watching 50 Cent's first pitch from years ago is still one of the best things you could see on any given day.
You're welcome.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field