Roman Reigns' college football career resurfaces after clip goes viral
By Tyler Reed
If you are one of those people who say you don't watch professional wrestling, chances are you are following along every time a trending moment happens in the squared circle.
When things go right in a company like the WWE, the entertainment is top notch, leading folks to crave more.
RELATED: WWE fans salivating over John Cena's 'SmackDown' promo
One of the biggest stars currently in the WWE is Roman Reigns. Reigns has been the top of the card on every big show for the last decade.
However, the 'Original Tribal Chief" wasn't always a master of the ring. Actually, Leati Joseph Anoaʻi once had dreams of being a football star.
A clip of Reigns' time with the Georgia Tech football program went viral, again, giving fans a glimpse at the former Yellow Jackets defensive lineman.
Reigns spent two seasons with the program (05-06), where the team would finish 7-5 and 9-5 in those seasons.
The multi-time WWE champion spent his time on the field with one of the greatest ever to play the game, Clavin Johnson, who was also with the team from 2004 to 2006.
The WWE is filled with freak athletes, and Reigns is another member of that elite roster. Reigns' cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also had a pretty famous run in college football, playing for the Miami Hurricanes in the golden age of the program.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field