Atlanta Hawks fan has worst night in fan history with injury during halftime
By Tyler Reed
The Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of a tight playoff race as the team currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
This past Tuesday, the Hawks dropped a tough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, that wasn't the worst moment of the night.
One Hawks fan had a night he will never forget. It was a night that will live in his nightmares for the rest of his life.
In what was supposed to be a fun competition between fans, one poor Hawks fan is now going home with a busted knee.
We're still waiting for word that this was a cruel April Fools Day joke; however, it does in fact appear to be a real injury.
Just an all-around terrible day. You think you're going to watch your favorite team play in an important game, and you have to leave the arena after tearing your knee to shreds, then find out your team lost.
If the Hawks hang on to a postseason spot, it only seems fair that they give this fan a ticket to one of the games. Or, maybe they hold off; this poor soul could be bad luck. Maybe take one for the team and watch the playoffs from home.
The Hawks won't avoid the play-in tournament; however, the people of Atlanta need something positive with the current play of their baseball team.
