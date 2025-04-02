The Big Lead

Atlanta Hawks fan has worst night in fan history with injury during halftime

One Atlanta Hawks fan had the worst night that a fan could possibly ever have with an on-court injury.

By Tyler Reed

Atlanta Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk shown on the court prior tot he game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk shown on the court prior tot he game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of a tight playoff race as the team currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

This past Tuesday, the Hawks dropped a tough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, that wasn't the worst moment of the night.

RELATED: Hawks star Dyson Daniels makes NBA history

One Hawks fan had a night he will never forget. It was a night that will live in his nightmares for the rest of his life.

In what was supposed to be a fun competition between fans, one poor Hawks fan is now going home with a busted knee.

We're still waiting for word that this was a cruel April Fools Day joke; however, it does in fact appear to be a real injury.

Just an all-around terrible day. You think you're going to watch your favorite team play in an important game, and you have to leave the arena after tearing your knee to shreds, then find out your team lost.

If the Hawks hang on to a postseason spot, it only seems fair that they give this fan a ticket to one of the games. Or, maybe they hold off; this poor soul could be bad luck. Maybe take one for the team and watch the playoffs from home.

The Hawks won't avoid the play-in tournament; however, the people of Atlanta need something positive with the current play of their baseball team.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

MLB: ESPN podcast uses AI-assisted voice technology for Sarah Langs' stats segment

NBA: Michael Wilbon calls out ESPN for its ‘pandering’ LeBron James coverage

NFL: Jeffrey Lurie demolishes the top arguments against the Tush Push

SPORTS MEDIA: DraftKings creates 'torpedo bat' promo for players who may use popular bat

CBB: Sienna Betts, top UCLA commit, wins 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP

Home/NBA