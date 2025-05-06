Actor Damson Idris makes epic Formula 1 entrance at the Met Gala
By Matt Reed
While many athletes and celebrities are making their rounds at the annual Met Gala in New York City, one actor made an iconic entrance at the event that won't be forgotten anytime soon as he aimed to promote his new movie.
Actor Damson Idris was popular for appearing in the FX series Snowfall, and his latest Formula 1-inspired film project is clearly on the brain as he entered the Met Gala in a complete racing suit and driver's helmet.
That wasn't the best part though. Idris then ripped off the uniform and unveiled a flashy red suit in one of the coolest entrances we've seen at the Met Gala.
Idris will appear in F1 in 2025 alongside Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem as the British actor aims to build off of the success of Formula 1's global appeal that has only risen since the Netflix series Drive to Survive saw explosive growth.
