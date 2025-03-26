The Giants still have no clue what they're doing at quarterback after acquiring Russell Wilson
By Matt Reed
It's been quite awhile since the New York Giants have been truly relevant in the NFC East and the Super Bowl conversation, and just looking at what the team has done this offseason there's not a lot that should make fans believe that they're ready for a turnaround in 2025.
Say what you will about Eli Manning, but the Giants were competitive for many years even when they weren't winning Super Bowls with the former NFL signal caller leading the way for their offense.
Since Manning's retirement from the league, the Giants have bounced around at quarterback nearly as much as any NFL team and they are still trying to fill that void all these years later.
The team's latest experiment is now locked into place for the 2025 season after New York acquired Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. And while on the surface it's easy to argue that these are two quality veteran options at the quarterback position, it's even easier to see that neither are the long-term solutions.
Perhaps it's because the Giants simply aren't enamored with any of the quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft, or maybe it's because head coach Brian Dabolll needs to win games in order to extend his stay at MetLife Stadium.
Whatever the case may be, it's evident that New York is far behind the two elite teams in the NFC East at the moment, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, who not only have talented quarterbacks but strong rosters to surround their stars.
If anything, the Giants are definitely a cautionary tale for fans because it's very difficult for NFL teams to find extended quarterback success. The Green Bay Packers going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and now Jordan Love certainly isn't the situation for the majority of teams.
Just ask the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns or New York Jets about how their search has gone over the years, although the Bears may have finally found their leader in Caleb Williams.
