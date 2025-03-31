Antonio Brown's son shows off wide receiver skills in latest viral video
By Tyler Reed
You may know Antonio Brown as being of the more popular social media trolls this side of the Western Hemisphere.
However, there was a time when Brown was one of the greatest wide receivers to play in the NFL. Brown's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers saw the former sixth-round pick earn seven Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro selections, and earn a spot on the All-2010s team.
RELATED: NFL star makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers' future
Brown is a Hall of Fame talent, and it appears that talent doesn't fall too far from the family tree as Brown's son recently showed off his moves in a viral video sweeping across social media.
Brown's son makes it look easy in the viral highlight reel. No question the kid has been putting in the work on the field.
While it may be premature to say he will be on the level of his father, there's no question that the younger Brown is already making a name for himself on the football field.
His father was last seen in the NFL during the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown gave us the iconic 'peace out' moment when the Buccaneers were facing the New York Jets,
However, if his son continues to be the player he is now, we may soon see another Brown on the sidelines in the NFL.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral