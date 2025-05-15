5 best NFL schedule release videos that won the internet
By Josh Sanchez
It has been less than 24 hours since the 2025 NFL schedule dropped, but fans of every team across the league are still talking.
Some fans are upset with difficult stretches their teams will face or a lack of primetime games, others are thankful that the league finally remembered they exist.
MORE: NFL schedule 2025: Ranking the top 13 must-see games
Others are hoping that no one will remember their schedule release video by the weekend.
Then, there were teams that stole the show on social media with their innovative and creative ways of announcing when their teams will face their 2025 opponents.
So, what social media teams won schedule release day?
Let's take a look.
MORE: Cardinals' Mack Wilson Sr. drops '18 Bars' rap for team's schedule release
5. Los Angeles Rams -- Brenda Knows Ball
The Rams know how to lean into a joke. It wasn't long ago that Brenda Song went viral for criticizing the team's coaching staff, and now she's helping LA roll out its schedule in a memorable way.
MORE: Brenda Song is every emotional sports fan in her mic'd up moment for Lakers game
4. San Francisco 49ers -- Saddle Up
Much like you will see later on the list, nostalgia always wins. Thankfully, no one died of dysentery in the making of this video.
3. Minnesota Vikings -- Scars Fade
This one is just crazy. Would you get tattooed for your favorite team, but it's another team's logo? Well, that's exactly what some of the Vikings faithful did for the team's schedule release. Luckily, some of the tattoos were actually pretty cool.
2. Buffalo Bills powered by AI
AI is trending in big ole 2025, so it's always appropriate to rely on something trending. The Bills managed to pull off their schedule release with a humorous, unexpected twist.
1. Atlanta Falcons -- ATL Kart
This one tops the list based on nostalgia alone. The little kid inside of everyone loves Mario Kart -- if you don't, you better check your pulse. It's hard to find a flaw in the Falcons' approach.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles
NBA: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury
NFL: Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2025 season
SPORTS MEDIA: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
VIRAL: Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach