Cardinals' Mack Wilson Sr. drops '18 Bars' rap for team's schedule release
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL schedule release has turned into an event for teams to flex their social media teams and video departments' skillsets. This season, however, the Arizona Cardinals innovated the schedule release game.
Rather than coming up with a little skit, creating a Minecraft video, or find other creative ways to announce their opponents, the Cardinals called on one of the team's players.
Arizona linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. wrote and recorded an original rap song titled "18 Bars" that methodically goes through the schedule and drops the week-by-week opponents.
That is a great way to put a spin on the traditional schedule release, while showing off a hidden talent to the team's fan base.
You can check out the Cardinals' full 2025 schedule below.
Arizona Cardinals 2025 schedule
Week 1, Sunday Sept. 7: @ New Orleans Saints
Week 2, Sunday Sept. 14: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 3, Sunday Sept. 21: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4, Thursday Sept. 25: vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 5: vs Tennessee Titans
Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12: @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19: vs Green Bay Packers
Week 8: BYE WEEK
Week 9, Monday, Nov. 3: @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9: @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16: vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 23: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 13, Sunday Nov. 30: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14, Sunday Dec. 7: vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 14: @ Houston Texans
Week 16, Sunday Dec. 21: vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 17, TBD: @ Cincinnati Bengals*
Week 18, TBD: @ Los Angeles Rams*
*Primetime games in bold
