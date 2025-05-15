The Big Lead

Cardinals' Mack Wilson Sr. drops '18 Bars' rap for team's schedule release

The Arizona Cardinals took a unique approach to the 2025 NFL schedule release, getting LB Mack Wilson Sr. to write and record an original rap song, "18 Bars."

By Josh Sanchez

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The NFL schedule release has turned into an event for teams to flex their social media teams and video departments' skillsets. This season, however, the Arizona Cardinals innovated the schedule release game.

Rather than coming up with a little skit, creating a Minecraft video, or find other creative ways to announce their opponents, the Cardinals called on one of the team's players.

MORE: Colts ripped for NFL schedule release video depicting Tyreek Hill arrest

Arizona linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. wrote and recorded an original rap song titled "18 Bars" that methodically goes through the schedule and drops the week-by-week opponents.

That is a great way to put a spin on the traditional schedule release, while showing off a hidden talent to the team's fan base.

You can check out the Cardinals' full 2025 schedule below.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 schedule

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. against the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. against the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 1, Sunday Sept. 7: @ New Orleans Saints
Week 2, Sunday Sept. 14: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 3, Sunday Sept. 21: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4, Thursday Sept. 25: vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 5: vs Tennessee Titans
Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12: @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19: vs Green Bay Packers
Week 8: BYE WEEK
Week 9, Monday, Nov. 3: @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9: @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16: vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 23: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 13, Sunday Nov. 30: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14, Sunday Dec. 7: vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 14: @ Houston Texans
Week 16, Sunday Dec. 21: vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 17, TBD: @ Cincinnati Bengals*
Week 18, TBD: @ Los Angeles Rams*

*Primetime games in bold

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles

NBA: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury

NFL: Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2025 season

SPORTS MEDIA: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'

VIRAL: Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach