Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach

If you were ever looking for a job in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers could be your big break.

By Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts before the game against the Houston Rockets.
/ Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers fell apart during the NBA Playoffs, falling to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games.

Los Angeles struggled to contain the Timberwolves offense, Luka Doncic was a defensive liability, and head coach JJ Redick said the team's focus this offseason eneds to be getting players into "championship shape."

That's a nice way of saying his team lacked conditioning in the postseason, but now the Lakers are looking for ways to fix the issue. And they're going public.

MORE: LeBron James says 'ain't my job' to worry about Luka Doncic's future with Lakers

The Lakers recently listed a job opening for a head strength and conditioning coach.

Los Angeles Lakers strength and conditioning coach
TeamworkOnline.com

The job allegedly pays between $200,000 to $250,000 a year.

Per the job listing, "The Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Los Angeles Lakers ensures that each player has an individually designed strength and conditioning plan to promote and support his maximum performance and health maintenance.

MORE: Bill Simmons predicts which Lakers star is getting traded this NBA offseason

"This role implements, monitors and adjusts player workouts year-round as needed. In addition, the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach is responsible for motivating players and holding them accountable for their work in the weight room. Must be able to work well in a team, work irregular hours, and travel overnight for extensive periods of time."

There is no mention of whether you need to be fluent in Slovenian.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts during the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
/ Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

So, if you're looking to get your foot in the door and take a crack at landing an NBA job, this could be your big break.

