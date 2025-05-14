Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach
By Josh Sanchez
The Los Angeles Lakers fell apart during the NBA Playoffs, falling to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games.
Los Angeles struggled to contain the Timberwolves offense, Luka Doncic was a defensive liability, and head coach JJ Redick said the team's focus this offseason eneds to be getting players into "championship shape."
That's a nice way of saying his team lacked conditioning in the postseason, but now the Lakers are looking for ways to fix the issue. And they're going public.
The Lakers recently listed a job opening for a head strength and conditioning coach.
The job allegedly pays between $200,000 to $250,000 a year.
Per the job listing, "The Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Los Angeles Lakers ensures that each player has an individually designed strength and conditioning plan to promote and support his maximum performance and health maintenance.
"This role implements, monitors and adjusts player workouts year-round as needed. In addition, the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach is responsible for motivating players and holding them accountable for their work in the weight room. Must be able to work well in a team, work irregular hours, and travel overnight for extensive periods of time."
There is no mention of whether you need to be fluent in Slovenian.
So, if you're looking to get your foot in the door and take a crack at landing an NBA job, this could be your big break.
