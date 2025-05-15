NFL schedule 2025: Full list of Monday Night Football games
By Matt Reed
The NFL season might be a few months away from kicking off, but the league certainly knows how to build up its own hype after revealing the full schedule for the 2025 year.
While Sunday remains the league's most popular day for NFL matchups, we also received the full slate of games for Monday Night Football on ESPN, including Week 1 when the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears meet in an NFC North battle.
A new twist to this season will be the fact that ESPN and/or ABC will have five weeks with doubleheaders, starting in Week 2 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans matching up alongside the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Out of the 18 weeks, the only unavailable matchup comes on the final week of the regular season, where the NFL says there will be another double header.
