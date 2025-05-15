The Big Lead

Colts issue statement on controversial NFL schedule release video

The Indianapolis Colts have been forced to address the now-deleted and controversial NFL schedule release video with a statement.

By Josh Sanchez

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks to the press in a pre-draft press conference.
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks to the press in a pre-draft press conference. / Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in some hot water on Wednesday night after sharing a controversial NFL schedule release video.

There were plenty of head-scratching moments in the video, most notably Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill being depicted as an animal who was "arrested" by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Indianapolis deleted the video nearly an hour after it was released, but everything on social media lives forever.

MORE: Colts ripped for NFL schedule release video depicting Tyreek Hill arrest

Now, on Thursday morning, the team was forced to address the incident with a statement.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard during his pre-draft press conference at team headquarters.
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard during his pre-draft press conference at team headquarters. / Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill," the statement read. "We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek.”

MORE: NFL schedule 2025: Ranking the top 13 must-see games

The Colts apparently did not have the clearance to use the Minecraft theme for their release video.

So, it looks like the Colts missed the mark on more than one front.

MORE: Cardinals' Mack Wilson Sr. drops '18 Bars' rap for team's schedule release

Teams try to get creative with their schedule release videos, especially in the age of social media in an attempt to go viral.

This was just a big swing and a miss, and for the Colts, a big L before the preseason even kicks off.

A Indianapolis Colts fan reacts to a call during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
A Indianapolis Colts fan reacts to a call during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles

NBA: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury

NFL: Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2025 season

SPORTS MEDIA: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'

VIRAL: Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach

Home/NFL