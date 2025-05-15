Colts issue statement on controversial NFL schedule release video
By Josh Sanchez
The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in some hot water on Wednesday night after sharing a controversial NFL schedule release video.
There were plenty of head-scratching moments in the video, most notably Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill being depicted as an animal who was "arrested" by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Indianapolis deleted the video nearly an hour after it was released, but everything on social media lives forever.
Now, on Thursday morning, the team was forced to address the incident with a statement.
“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill," the statement read. "We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek.”
The Colts apparently did not have the clearance to use the Minecraft theme for their release video.
So, it looks like the Colts missed the mark on more than one front.
Teams try to get creative with their schedule release videos, especially in the age of social media in an attempt to go viral.
This was just a big swing and a miss, and for the Colts, a big L before the preseason even kicks off.
