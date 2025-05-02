49ers reportedly rejected George Kittle trade one day before the NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
The San Francisco 49ers will be looking to make a comeback in 2025 after an extremely disappointing campaign last season that was marred by injuries, and one of the team's biggest stars apparently was drawing interest from other NFL franchises ahead of the NFL Draft.
RELATED: Travis Hunter names the "toughest receiver" he faced during college football
George Kittle is still one of the league's top tight ends, and according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, one team was willing to trade a second-round pick for the veteran one night before the 2025 draft in Green Bay. The 49ers went on to give Kittle a contract extension shortly after the draft.
After the 49ers already moved on from Deebo Samuel this offseason when he joined the Washington Commanders, it looks like San Francisco is still holding out hope that they'll be able to keep several of its current stars while trying to come up with a massive contract for quarterback Brock Purdy.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan will have his work cut out in 2025 with the Los Angeles Rams already a legitimate Super Bowl contender, while the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will be looking to boost their stocks in a competitive NFC West.
