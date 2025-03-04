Commanders land Deebo Samuel in surprising trade with 49ers
The Washington Commanders made a bold move, acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The trade signals a fresh start for Samuel, who struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent seasons.
Samuel, known for his unique ability to operate as both a receiver and a rusher, joins a promising Commanders offense led by 2024-2025 NFL Rookie of the year, quarterback Jayden Daniels. With Terry McLaurin as a proven 1,000-yard receiver, Samuel’s versatility could add another dynamic element to Washington’s attack under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
While the trade doesn’t drastically shift Washington’s Super Bowl odds, it provides an opportunity for Samuel to rejuvenate his career. He won’t be expected to play as a traditional outside receiver but rather as a gadget weapon—lining up in the slot, taking handoffs, and exploiting mismatches. Kingsbury’s creative play-calling should maximize his yards-after-catch ability, which was a key factor in his early success in San Francisco.
From the 49ers' perspective, moving Samuel clears financial space, but it comes with a hefty cost—absorbing $31.5 million in dead cap. San Francisco chose to prioritize other offensive weapons, leaving Samuel to prove his value elsewhere.
For Washington, this is a calculated gamble. If Samuel stays healthy and embraces his role, he could elevate the Commanders' offense. With Daniels on a rookie contract, the franchise has a rare window to build a competitive team before committing to a major quarterback extension.
