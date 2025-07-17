Netflix drops video trailer for 'WWE: Unreal' debuting on July 29
By Tyler Reed
The WWE is one of the biggest shows on planet Earth. It is a show where two athletes look to entertain the crowd with their insane athletic abilities while telling a captivating story in the process.
Fans of the show long for the opportunities to look behind the curtain to see what it is like to create the show week in and week out. Now, Netflix is giving fans that opportunity.
On July 29th, the streaming giant is releasing 'WWE: Unreal', which shows everything behind the curtain. From wrestler interviews to the creation of storylines.
On Thursday, fans got their first taste of the show when Netflix dropped the first trailer for the anticipated show.
The first thing that jumps out from the trailer is the physicality that the wrestlers go through on a nightly basis. As a failed wrestler who trained Ohio Valley Wrestling once upon a time, I can tell you, this stuff hurts.
Cody Rhodes speaking about his spine and neck not hurting is the reason he is not complaining is the blessings of a professional wrestler.
The trailer also teases a detailed look at the decision to turn John Cena to the dark side. A move that fans are still seeing on the screen. This show is going to be can't miss for any wrestling nerd like myself.
