Charlotte Flair has epic WWE WrestleMania 41 entrance in Rolls Royce
By Josh Sanchez
WrestleMania 41 weekend is officially underway with the WWE Universe lighting up Las Vegas for Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The action-packed weekend brought several championship matches to Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
One of the title bouts included WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and the one and only Charlotte Flair.
In typical WrestleMania fashion, Charlotte pulled up in epic fashion by rolling into her entrance in a flashy new Rolls Royce.
She then emerged with extraordinary flair in her latest custom robe.
That is how you make a statement.
WrestleMania 41 will continue on Sunday evening with another action-packed night inside of the ring.
Night 2 will include four championship matches, headlined by the singles match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Cena's final WrestleMania match.
Other WWE Superstars set to compete Randy Orton, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles and Logan Paul, and more.
