Paige Bueckers quotes Stephen Curry in message to Dallas Wings fans
The WNBA season started with a lot of optimism for the Dallas Wings, having landed Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Bueckers is one of the most hyped prospects in the league's history, and her individual performances have shown that the hype was entirely warranted.
However, there's a reason the Wings landed the first overall pick. And while the addition of Paige has been vauable, the roster around her isn't the best. Dallas have the worst record in the WNBA, having won just nine games while losing 31. And Bueckers recently addressed the disappointment.
"We don’t need exterior belief, like, in that locker room we feel like we have enough, and we’re always gonna fight and show up that way," Bueckers said. "And I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out, like, ‘just stick with us… We’re gonna figure it out.'
"“That’s the message… The people we have here and the belief that I have in, like, the core and the pieces that we’re building and how we’re doing it, I just have this undying belief in it."
Bueckers has averaged 18.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while making it to the All-Star team as a rookie. She has also broken several records along the way, so when she makes a promise like this, fans are likely to believe her. Despite the team's issues, the way forward with Paige will almost certainly bring success.
