Angel Reese tops WNBA list with most followers on Instagram
It was a happy Thursday for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA as they clinched their first victory of the season against the Dallas Wings. Although Arike Ogunbowale dropped 37, and Reese was held to just six points on the night, Chicago managed to get the win they desperately needed.
It's not been a great individual start to the season for either. After her viral tiff with Caitlin Clark on opening weekend, the 23-year-old has arguably looked worse than she did in her rookie year. But her popularity continues to soar, as one specific non-basketball stat shows.
Reese tops the list of WNBA players with the most followers on the social media platform, Instagram. She is followed by a whopping 4.9 people, which is an incredible 1.7 million more than Clark in second place. Considering the massive popularity of the Fever star, this is quite the surprise.
Rookie Paige Bueckers, who outscored Angel in Thursday night's game, is in third place with 2.6 million followers. The list also features established ballers like Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson, and youngsters Cameron Brink and Hailey Van Lith are tied in fitfh place.
Tis is largely meaningless in a basketball context, but it's massive for Reese considering that WNBA players don't make all that much in salary. It also shows that she has many fans, despite receiving a lot of hate online. The Sky star really needs to find a way to produce similar numbers on the court.
