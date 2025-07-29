WNBA star Cameron Brink to make 2025 LA Sparks debut vs Las Vegas Aces
By Josh Sanchez
The wait is finally over. Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, will be making her return to the court when the Los Angeles Sparks host the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, July 29.
Brink is making her long-awaited return from a torn ACL just 13 months ago.
The injury took place in June 2024 early in a Sparks loss to the Connecticut Sun. Not only did the injury abruptly end her rookie campaign, but it kept Brink from participating in the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Brink was scheduled to be a part of the Team USA 3x3 basketball team. The team -- made up of of Cierra Burdick, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, and Hailey Van Lith -- won the bronze medal.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
We'll have to see if she can pick up right where she left off as a defensive force in the pain when she returns on Tuesday night.
Tip-off between the Sparks and Aces is set for 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
