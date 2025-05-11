The Big Lead

WNBA star Cameron Brink honors her stunning 'twin' on Mother's Day

Cameron Brink showed off her stunning 'twin' mother, and social media immediately pointed out the massive resemblance.

By Matt Reed

LA Sparks players Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink and Stephanie Talbot watch during the game against the Minnesota Lynx
LA Sparks players Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink and Stephanie Talbot watch during the game against the Minnesota Lynx / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mother's Day is an opportunity for everyone to honor the special women in their lives, and WNBA star Cameron Brink took that chance to show off her stunning "twin" mother for the rest of the world to see.

Brink, who joined the Los Angeles Sparks in a massive trade this offseason, took to Instagram to post several Stories of her mother on Sunday.

WNBA star Cameron Brink and her mother together during a Mother's Day post to her social media account
WNBA star Cameron Brink and her mother together during a Mother's Day post to her social media account / Cameron Brink/IG

It didn't take long for social media to catch wind of the posts and point out how much Brink resembles her beautiful mother.

Since being drafted into the WNBA, Brink has quickly become one of the top household names in the league with her appearances on many sports podcasts and shows, as well as her incredible Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot from 2024 that turned heads.

