WNBA star Cameron Brink honors her stunning 'twin' on Mother's Day
By Matt Reed
Mother's Day is an opportunity for everyone to honor the special women in their lives, and WNBA star Cameron Brink took that chance to show off her stunning "twin" mother for the rest of the world to see.
Brink, who joined the Los Angeles Sparks in a massive trade this offseason, took to Instagram to post several Stories of her mother on Sunday.
It didn't take long for social media to catch wind of the posts and point out how much Brink resembles her beautiful mother.
Since being drafted into the WNBA, Brink has quickly become one of the top household names in the league with her appearances on many sports podcasts and shows, as well as her incredible Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot from 2024 that turned heads.
