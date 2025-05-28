ESPN personality Pat McAfee trolls Knicks, celebrity fans before Pacers secure win
By Matt Reed
The Indiana Pacers are one game away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since the franchise lost to the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2000, and their entire fanbase was loving every second of their win Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.
Sports media personality and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee was in the crowd for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and the host of The Pat McAfee Show had the entire arena buzzing when he hopped on the microphone and started to troll the Knicks and their celebrity fans.
McAfee didn't hold back his feelings for New York after rattling off some of the celebrities that traveled to watch the Knicks play, including usual suspects like Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller, who were met with an eruption of boos in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
In classic McAfee style he dropped the mic by telling Pacers fans to send the Knicks back to Madison Square Garden with a loss and some questionable language for a younger audience.
