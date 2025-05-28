Social media caught Atlanta Falcons trolling their team with Super Bowl mishap
By Matt Reed
In terms of NFL letdowns, the Atlanta Falcons will likely hold the title for worst Super Bowl defeat for many years to come after their 2017 collapse against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
However, it doesn't make things any easier for Falcons fans when their own team is even bringing up the unfortunate 28-3 crumbling on social media, which was the case Tuesday.
Atlanta's social media team was quickly reminded that even an innocent post with two of the Falcons' players can be a dreadful reminder of the fateful Super Bowl that continues to plague the organization years later.
Falcons defensive players Jessie Bates and Mike Ford Jr. were the unlucky recipients of the heat the team took on their social media accounts before they deleted the post, which featured many comments from NFL fans reminding Atlanta of their ill-timed mistake.
