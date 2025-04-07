Gigi Bryant's handwritten note to Geno Auriemma, UConn basketball goes viral
By Josh Sanchez
The UConn women's basketball program once again sits atop the college basketball world after a dominant performance against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game on Sunday night.
UConn stormed out to an early lead and never looked back, securing an 82-59 win to win Geno Auriemma's 12th national title.
After the game, the late Gigi Bryant became a topic of discussion because of her love for the UConn program. NBA legend Kobe Bryant often discussed how Gigi's dream was to play under Coach Auriemma with the Huskies.
MORE: Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma share amazing moment after UConn national championship
Gigi would have been a freshman on this year's national championship team.
A letter that Gigi wrote to the Huskies and Auriemma following UConn's loss in the 2017 Final Four went viral after the game, and showed her love for the team.
"Dear Geno and team," Gigi wrote. "I'm so sorry you lost, but it gives you extra time to practice and get better before the next one!
MORE: Paige Bueckers' brother Drew sends adorable message ahead of national championship
"Just think... When you think you can't... UCONN. Love, Gianna Bryant (Gigi). "
Who is cutting onions?
Gigi tragically passed away at age 13 on January 26, 2020, along with Kobe and seven others. At the memorial service for all of those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash, UConn legend Diana Taurasi and Coach Auriemma were among the speakers.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
Weekend Roundup: Duke chokes, Paige's world, Ovechkin makes history, and more
CBB: Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma share emotional moment after UConn national championship
NFL: Eagles fan shows support for Saquon Barkley with insanely detailed tattoo
MLB: Red Sox outfielder reveals 2022 suicide attempt in Netflix documentary
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes a wild Victor Wembanyama claim