WNBA legend slams Drake over LeBron James tattoo debacle

Drake recently went viral for covering up his LeBron James tattoo, and WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has a scathing take on the situation.

By Divij Kulkarni

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
One of the more bizarre things that has occurred recently is the beef between LeBron James and Drake. Having been on great terms with one another for much of their careers, the rapper has made it clear that this is no longer the case.

Drake reportedly took issue with the NBA legend attending Kendrick Lamar's concert at the peak of their rap beef. He recently made headlines when he replaced his tattoo of James with one of the current MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Needless to say, this has earned him some serious scorn.

One of the most prominent names in women's basketball has now called out the rap star. Sheryl Swoopes was on the Gil's Arena podcast when the topic came up, and the WNBA legend didn't hold back in her contempt for the move.

"Petty. Childish. Like what grown a** man does that?" Swoopes said. And while the musician surely does have his reasons for doing what he did, it's hard to disagree with what Swoopes has to say.

The Canadian superstar may now be a bigger fan of SGA, but if he wanted to distance himself from James, it might have been a more prudent choice to turn the tattoo into something else entirely. As it stands, he is bring ridiculed quite heavily.

As for LeBron. he has bigger fish to fry. There is speculation that the Lakers may decide to trade James away, and if that does happen, Drake's latest tantrum will be forgotten soon enough.

