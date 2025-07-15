Pacers' Johnny Furphy creates legendary poster dunk during Summer League game
By Tyler Reed
The NBA has become a league that never sleeps. We're barely a month removed from the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the NBA championship, and yet, the people crave the hoops.
If you are a true basketball sicko, then you have kept your eye on the Summer League. Summer League was the first chance for fans to see Cooper Flagg in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. Even if it was a practice jersey.
However, the 2025 Summer League slate has now given us one of the most iconic poster dunks in the history of the sport, and that's not an exaggeration.
During a recent game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls, second-year Pacers' guard Johnny Furphy welcomed the Bulls' first-round pick of the 2025 draft to the league with a moment he would probably like to have scrubbed from the internet.
Furphy slammed home the monstrous dunk on the head of Noa Essengue. That's when a photographer got the picture of the summer, which showed Essengue's hilarious reaction.
The dunk was so filthy that people have already forgotten the Bulls actually won the game, and that Essengue finished with an impressive 21 points.
However, no win is going to help Essengue at this moment. Buddy, welcome to the league. I hope things go a lot smoother for you after this, but the NBA is going to play this one on repeat during every summer moving forward.
