Caitlin Clark dazzles in 2025 WNBA season opener vs. Chicago Sky
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 WNBA season got underway this past Friday night. On opening night, fans were introduced to 2025 number one overall Paige Bueckers, as her Dallas Wings met the Minnesota Lynx to welcome in the new year.
However, Saturday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky was the headline matchup that everyone was waiting to see.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s hilarious reaction to Aliyah Boston saying she’d call her to get out of jail
Things got a little chippy at one point in the second half, when Clark received a flagrant foul agains Angel Reese that caused tempers to flare.
Luckily, emotions were kept in check; however, for Sky fans, they're probably now wishing that we got the next Malace in the Palace, after the final score.
The Fever gave the Sky a good old-fashioned beatdown. Clark's squad got off to a hot 1-0 start on the season with their 93-58 win over the Sky.
The Fever's biggest star also showcased her talents in a major way. Clark finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
This would be Clark's third triple-double of her young WNBA career. The league is at an all-time high in popularity, and when one of their biggest stars opens the season like this, it would be hard to deny the continued growth of the league.
The WNBA has caught lightning in a bottle. If the league plays this right, fans could witness the show be taken to another level.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Ranking the top 13 must-see games of the 2025 NFL season
NBA: Jaylen Brown takes a subtle shot at Jalen Brunson with an underhanded compliment
NIL: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant goes off top rope with scathing roast of Emmanuel Acho
VIRAL: 5 best NFL schedule release videos that won the internet